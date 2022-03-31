ELKTON — The Elkton baseball team held on for a 12-11 nonleague win over Myrtle Point/Pacific on Thursday, picking up its first victory of the season.

Cash Boe went 3-for-4 for the Elks (1-4, 0-1 Special District 3), ripping a three-run homer in the first inning. Andrew Allen, Trevyn Luzier, Cael Boe and Trevor Anderson all finished 2-for-4.

Troy Warner and Evin Warner each went 3-for-4 for the Bobcats (2-1 overall).

The game ended in the top of the seventh after Elkton catcher Grant Olson tagged out Troy Warner, who was attempting to score on a passed ball.

"(The win) is a big deal for us," Elkton coach Devin Luzier said. "The kids fought hard. We got down, but kept fighting back. A lot of them hit the ball well today."

The Elks are scheduled to visit North Douglas/Yoncalla Tuesday for a league contest.

M. Point;103;050;2;—;11;10;6

Elkton;420;303;x;—;12;13;1

E. Warner, T. Warner (6) and Knapp; Cash Boe, Allen (5), Block (6) and Olson. W — Block. L — T. Warner. 2B — T. Warner (MP), Luzier (E), Cash Boe (E). 3B — T. Warner (MP). HR — Cash Boe (E).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.