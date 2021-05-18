ELKTON — The Elkton baseball team ended its season on Monday with a 5-0 nonleague loss to Creswell.
Camrin Marple pitched a two-hitter for the Class 3A Bulldogs (3-15). Cameron Leonard had two hits.
Cooper Peters and Alex Allen had singles for the Elks (3-9). Jayce Clevenger took the loss, allowing three hits and no earned runs with 11 strikeouts and one walk over six innings.
"We didn't hit the ball. When we did, they made the plays," Elkton coach Devin Luzier said. "Creswell has really improved from the first time we played them."
The Elks lose three seniors to graduation: Peters, Clevenger and Jacob Moss.
Creswell;001;010;3;—;5;5;4
Elkton;000;000;0;—;0;2;5
Marple and Pratt; Clevenger, Peters (7) and Luzier, Clevenger (7). W — Marple. L — Clevenger. 2B — Kubishta (C).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.