RIDDLE — Elkton used a 12-run fourth inning to defeat Riddle in the first game and stroked 18 hits in the second game to sweep a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 doubleheader, 14-0 and 24-7, on Friday.
The first game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Jayce Clevenger pitched a one-hitter in the opener for the Elks (3-6, 2-6 SD4). Trevyn Luzier went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while freshman Andrew Allen was 2-for-3.
Cameron Halstead and Nathan Rousch were both 3-for-5 and Luzier went 3-for-6 with six RBIs in the nightcap. Cooper Peters added three hits, and Cash Boe and Conner Anderson each had two.
Rhyse Williams went 2-for-3 and Neston Berlingeri was 2-for-4 for the Irish (0-11, 0-9).
Elkton is scheduled to host Glide and Riddle will host Glendale Tuesday.
First Game
Elkton;200;(12)0;—;14;10;0
Riddle;000;00;—;0;1;2
Clevenger and Anderson; Jenks, Williams (4), Berlingeri (4), Pinch (4) and Jackson. W — Clevenger. L — Jenks. 2B — Peters (E), Luzier (E).
Second Game
Elkton;224;215;8;—;24;18;6
Riddle;013;102;0—;7;7;5
Peters, Cash Boe (5) and Luzier; DeGroot, Jackson (4), Buchanan (6), Williams (7) and Geiger. W — Peters. L — DeGroot. 2B — Peters (E), Jackson (R), DeGroot (R).
