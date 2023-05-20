As Hall of Fame New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra once said, “It’s like de ja vu, all over again.”
Those words could describe the situation the South Umpqua Lancers and Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs face as they enter their respective OSAA baseball state playoffs in a similar situation to 12 months ago.
Despite losing three straight to end the regular season, the Lancers (20-6 overall) are the No. 3 seed heading into the Class 3A state playoffs. The defending 3A state champions entered the 2022 playoffs as the No. 2 overall seed with a 21-5 regular season record.
The Monarchs entered the 2022 tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, finishing 22-4 in the regular season. The young UVC squad made it to the 2A/1A title game before running into a more seasoned No. 2 seed in Kennedy, which beat the Monarchs 11-1 in six innings.
Of South Umpqua’s six losses season, three have come to No. 1-ranked teams: Cascade Christian in the final Far West League doubleheader of the season, and undefeated Kennedy, which has been ranked No. 1 all season in 2A/1A. Those three all happened in the final week of the regular season.
“There are eight teams in this tournament that could win it,” Lancers coach Steve Stebbins said of the 3A bracket. “Anytime you have a tough league, it’s going to help you for the playoffs. Any time you play tough games it’s going to make you better. That’s why you schedule the tough nonleague games, too.”
The Far West League, proven as the top league in 3A the past two seasons, advanced five teams into the 20-team playoff bracket: No. 1 seed Cascade Christian, No. 3 South Umpqua, No. 4 Brookings-Harbor, No. 13 Douglas and No. 16 North Valley. All will be hosts for their first playoff games.
As for UVC, the Monarchs enter the 2A/1A tournament as the No. 2 overall seed behind reigning champion Kennedy.
The Monarchs (25-3) have a different mindset entering this spring’s tournament as compared to 2022.
“This year we’re a lot more loose,” junior shortstop/pitcher Daniel Withers said heading into the playoffs. “We’re just having fun with each other. That’s our team mentality. After the state game last year, we definitely had that bitter taste in our mouth.”
Monarchs coach Dave York called the state playoffs a “crap shoot” where anything can happen.
“The guys are competitive and know what to do, but they’re still high school kids,” York said. “There are still emotions involved.”
The Monarchs, like last spring, are still largely guided by underclassmen. While there are five seniors on the roster, a bulk of the production has come from UVC’s large junior class and a few sophomores, including the team’s No. 1 pitcher, Ty Hellenthal.
“He grinds,” said Withers, the Monarchs’ No. 2 starter on the mound. “He throws strikes and lets his defense play. He keeps the pace going and keeps everybody locked into the game.
“Our goal is to take the whole thing this year.”
The first step toward that goal will come Wednesday, when the Monarchs will host the winner of Bonanza and Clatskanie at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
ELSEWHERE
The ascension of the Douglas High School baseball program took another big step this spring as the Trojans battled their way into a first-round home state playoff game, which will be played Monday against visiting Horizon Christian of Tualatin.
The Trojans (14-11) earned the No. 13 overall seed in the 3A playoffs in part by sweeping Glide in the final FWL twin bill of the season.
The regular season record was the best for Douglas since the Trojans went 14-10 during the 2018 season. Douglas last reached the playoffs as a Class 4A team in 2011.
In the Class 2A/1A bracket, Oakland secured an automatic berth by placing third in Special District 5, and will open its playoff journey Monday at Culver.
Sixth-seeded Reedsport, guided by Yoncalla High School graduate Bill Shaw, will host the winner of that game in a quarterfinal matchup Wednesday.
North Douglas/Elkton, which finished second in SD5, travels to Heppner/Ione for a quarterfinal contest Wednesday.
