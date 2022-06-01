The same two prep baseball teams that battled it out in the 2019 Class 2A/1A championship game — the last OSAA-sanctioned baseball event as the coronavirus pandemic canceled the official state playoffs the past two years — will play again for the title on Friday.
Second-seeded Kennedy (26-3) and No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian (25-4) square off at 5 p.m. Friday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The Monarchs defeated the Trojans of Mt. Angel 10-5 in nine innings three years ago at Volcanoes Stadium to capture their third state crown in school history under coach Dave York.
“They’re tough,” coach York said of Kennedy, which won a state championship in 2012 under coach Kevin Moffatt. “(Kevin) does a good job, he’s a good friend. They’re always solid ... they pitch and defend well, play the small game well and always get timely hits.”
The Trojans have rolled to three playoff victories, beating No. 18 Grant Union/Prairie City 13-0, No. 7 Monroe 7-2 and No. 3 Knappa 8-1.
Umpqua Valley Christian has eliminated No. 17 Lakeview 5-4, No. 8 Bandon 11-1 in five innings and No. 4 Dufur/South Wasco County 4-3 in nine innings.
“This group is definitely young and inexperienced,” Dave York said of his team, which is on a 19-game winning streak. “Kennedy is a veteran bunch, we’re not. The biggest piece about our kids is they compete, like each other and don’t like to lose.”
The two clubs met in the UVC Spring Break Tournament on March 22 at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, with Kennedy winning 4-0. It marked the only time the Monarchs have been shut out this season.
“We faced their best arm (junior Ethan Kleinschmit, who pitched five scoreless innings) and they capitalized on our mistakes,” coach York said.
Kleinschmit got the decision in Tuesday’s playoff victory over Knappa, striking out 10 and throwing 85 pitches. Junior Andrew Cuff threw 10 pitches.
Senior shortstop Riley Cantu led the Kennedy offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Charlie Beyer, Luke Beyer and Kleinschmit all scored two runs.
“Cantu is their leading hitter and makes them go,” Dave York said, “and they have other guys in the lineup who can bang it.”
The Monarchs will likely open with a batting lineup of senior Nathan York, sophomore Kevin Shaver, freshman Ty Hellenthal, senior Josh Luther, sophomore Daniel Withers, sophomore Tygue Barron, sophomore Tyler Haynes, junior Levi Heard and sophomore Will Haynes.
Hellenthal is UVC’s top hitter in the playoffs with a .714 average (5-for-7), followed by Nathan York (.667, 6-for-9), Withers (.600, 6-for-10) and Tyler Haynes (.375, 3-for-8).
For the season, Shaver (.478), Luther (.462), Hellenthal (.404) and Nathan York (.402) have hit over .400. Luther has a team-best 32 RBIs and Shaver has knocked in 30 runs. Hellenthal leads UVC in runs scored with 43, followed by Nathan York with 41.
Dave York hasn’t revealed a pitching starter for Friday. Hellenthal (68 pitches) and Withers (55) were on the bump against Dufur. Nathan York, Shaver and Barron are options.
For the season, Hellenthal owns a 9-0 record with a 1.82 ERA, striking out 48 and walking eight over 61 2/3 innings. Shaver (4-1, 1.73), Barron (4-1, 3.12), Withers (3-1, 1.88) and Nathan York (2-0, 1.65) give UVC a deep staff.
“All five guys are available,” coach York said.
