ROGUE RIVER — The Glendale baseball team handed Rogue River an 11-1 loss in five innings in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Anthony Pezqueda went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs for the Pirates (2-2). Skyler Davis knocked in two runs and David Lovaglio scored three times.
Tanner Ring got the pitching decision, allowing three hits and one earned run over four innings. He struck out five and walked one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.