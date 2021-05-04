ELKTON — The Glendale baseball team fended off an Elkton rally in the bottom of the seventh inning and picked up a 5-4 win on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Elks (1-6, 0-6 SD4) had the tying run on second base with two outs in the seventh, but a strikeout ended the contest.
Kaleb Cline was 2-for-2, Jayden Landice went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Anthony Pezqueda was 2-for-4 for the Pirates (5-4, 3-4). Cline hit a solo home run in the second inning and David Lovaglio added a solo blast in the seventh.
Landice was the winning pitcher, going four innings.
Cooper Peters, Cash Boe and Trevyn Luzier all went 2-for-4 for Elkton. Boe hit a solo homer in the second and knocked in three runs.
Elkton is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Riddle, while Glendale will host Oakland in a twin bill on Friday.
Glendale;211;000;1;—;5;9;1
Elkton;010;000;3;—;4;10;1
Landice, Hoolahan (5), Ta. Ring (7) and Davis; Clevenger, Peters (4), Cash Boe (7) and Anderson. W — Landice. L — Clevenger. 2B — Ta. Ring (G), Moody (G), Landice (G), Peters (E). HR — Lovaglio (G), Cline (G), Cash Boe (E).
