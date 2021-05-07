GLENDALE — The Glendale Pirates swept the Oakland Oakers in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday, winning 6-2 and 11-5.

Glendale improved to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in league, while Oakland dropped to 6-4 and 4-4.

First Game

Oakland;000;101;0;—;2;5;0

Glendale;110;103;x;—;6;9;1

Percell, Collins (6) and Brooksby; Landice and Davis. W — Landice. L — Percell.

Second Game

Oakland;300;101;0;—;5;14;0

Glendale;800;021;x;—;11;11;0

Picknell, Brooksby (4) and Collins; Ring, Lovaglio (5) and Davis. W — Ring. L — Picknell.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

