GLENDALE — The Glendale Pirates swept the Oakland Oakers in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader on Friday, winning 6-2 and 11-5.
Glendale improved to 7-4 overall and 5-4 in league, while Oakland dropped to 6-4 and 4-4.
First Game
Oakland;000;101;0;—;2;5;0
Glendale;110;103;x;—;6;9;1
Percell, Collins (6) and Brooksby; Landice and Davis. W — Landice. L — Percell.
Second Game
Oakland;300;101;0;—;5;14;0
Glendale;800;021;x;—;11;11;0
Picknell, Brooksby (4) and Collins; Ring, Lovaglio (5) and Davis. W — Ring. L — Picknell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.