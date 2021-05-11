RIDDLE — The Glendale Pirates took advantage of three Riddle errors during a seven-run first inning on their way to a 13-2 Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball victory over the host Irish Tuesday.

The game, which ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule, was the season finale for Riddle, which finished the season 0-10 in SD4 and 0-12 overall. Glendale (6-4, 8-4) is still in the running for an at-large berth into a 16-team state playoff bracket which will be played during the Oregon School Activities Association's "Culminating Week."

Skyler Davis and Anthony Pezqueda both hit doubles for Glendale, which had just six hits but benefited from seven errors by the Irish.

Glendale;701;005;—;13;6;2

Riddle;110;000;—;2;3;7

Landice, Ta. Ring (2), Hoolahan (6) and Davis; Jenks, J. Williams (6) and Jackson, DeGroot (3). W — Ta. Ring. L — Jenks. 2B — Davis (G), Pezqueda (G).

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

