GLENDALE — The Glendale Pirates dominated the Elkton Elks on Tuesday in the prep baseball opener for both teams, winning 17-0 in five innings.
Anthony Pezqueda went 4-for-4 for Glendale. David Lovaglio, Skyler Davis, Lane Moody, Tanner Ring, Kaleb Cline, Jayden Landice and Tyler Ring all had two hits.
Landice and Tanner Ring combined for the shutout on the mound, allowing four hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.