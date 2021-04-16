RIDDLE — The Glide Wildcats opened their Class 2A/1A Special District 3 baseball slate with 16-1 and 24-1 victories over host Riddle/Days Creek Friday.
Glide recorded 31 base hits in the doubleheader while allowing the Irish just one hit.
The Wildcats had 10 hits and took advantage of a number of walks and hit batters in the opener, which was stopped after three innings due to a new 15-run rule. Colby Bucich earned the pitching victory, throwing two innings with five strikeouts, and also went 3-for-3 at the play with a double and four runs batted in.
Malachi Dunnavant went 2-for-2 and plated three runs, Dylan Ackerman was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Dylan Damewood and Braxton Dill each hit two-run singles for the 'Cats.
In the second game, Glide scored 24 runs on 21 hits and took advantage of eight Riddle/Days Creek errors.
Mason Delcollo earned the pitching win, going four innings and striking out 11 despite allowing a run in the first inning. Dunnavant went 3-for-4 and drove in six runs.
Glide freshman Bryce Swain went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Trevor Short, Braxton Dill and Bucich had two hits and two RBIs each. Marcus Lologo went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in three runs.
Riddle/Days Creek's Zane DeGroot had the hardest-hit ball of the doubleheader for either team, resulting in a double for the lone hit for the Irish.
Glide (2-0) will host Oakland for a single game Tuesday at Mike Sewell Field at 4:30 p.m. Riddle/Days Creek (0-3) will visit Umpqua Valley Christian for two games at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field Friday, with the first game starting at 6:30 p.m.
First Game
Glide;4;6;6;—;16;10;0
Riddle/DC;010;—;1;0;4
(game halted by 15-run rule after 3 innings)
Bucich, J. Dunnavant (3) and M. Dunnavant; Gaskell, Buchanan (2), McAvoy (2), Pinch (3) and Geiger, DeGroot (3). WP — Bucich. LP — Gaskell. 2B — Ackerman (G), Bucich (G).
Second Game
Glide;102;125;(13);—;24;21;0
Riddle/DC;100;000;0;—;1;1;8
Decollo, Melton (5), Short (7) and M. Dunnavant; Jenks, Jackson (6), Canty (6), DeGroot (7), McAvoy (7), Gaskell (7) and DeGroot, Geiger (7). WP — Delcollo. LP — Jenks. 2B — M. Dunnavant (G), Ackerman (G), Lologo (G), DeGroot (R).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.