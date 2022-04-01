BONANZA — The Glide Wildcats rapped out 30 base hits and scored 27 runs in a nonleague baseball doubleheader sweep at Bonanza Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats (5-6), won the first game 14-7 and took the nightcap 13-2 in five innings.
Dylan Damewood hit a third-inning grand slam to push Glide to a 7-0 lead and effectively put the game on ice. Dylan Ackerman went 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in a run, while Kaden Allen, Bryce Swain, Colby Bucich and Lucas Miller all logged two hits apiece with Miller plating a pair of runs.
In the second game, Glide recorded 16 hits — 15 of which were singles — and stole 15 bases.
Braxton Dill had a triple for the Wildcats' only extra-base hit and drove in three runs. Allen and Miller each had three hits in the second game, while Miller finished with four stolen bases and Allen two swipes. Bucich went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and stole three bases, while Ackerman and Jacob Dunnavant each logged two hits, scored a combined five runs and swiped two bags each.
Glide opens Class 2A/1A Special District 4 play at Riddle Tuesday.
First Game
Glide;214;141;1;—;14;14;0
Bonanza;001;330;0;—;7;9;3
Dunnavant, Miller (4), Damewood (7) and Dill; Sieminski, Hill (2), Mestas (7) and Mestas, Kness. W — Dunnavant. L — Sieminski. 2B — Allen (G). 3B — Ackerman (G). HR — Dill (G), Damewood (G).
Second Game
Glide;054;22;—;13;16;2
Bonanza;001;01;—;2;3;1
Bucich, Ackerman (5) and Dill; Kness, Mestas (2) and Mestas, Hill (2). W — Bucich. L. — Kness. 2B — Mojica (B). 3B — Dill (G).
