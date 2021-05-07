CAVE JUNCTION — Glide rapped out 11 hits and took advantage of four Illinois Valley errors in a 17-0 Class 2A/1A nonleague baseball victory Friday.

The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Malachi Dunnavant and Colby Bucich both went 3-for-3 for Glide (8-1 overall), with Dunnavant driving in four runs and Bucich plating two. Braxton Dill was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and sophomore Carter Minott went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single. Tryson Melton also had two hits for Glide.

Bucich earned the pitching win, striking out five and allowing one hit over three innings.

The Wildcats wrap up their Special District 4 season with single games at Elkton Tuesday and at Oakland Thursday.

Glide;551;51;—;17;11;1

I. Valley;000;00;—;0;2;4

Bucich, J. Dunnavant (4) and M. Dunnavant; Konrad, Arnold (2), Jolley (5) and Jolley, Konrad (5). W — Bucich. L — Konrad. 2B — M. Dunnavant 2 (G), Melton (G). 

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.