CAVE JUNCTION — Glide rapped out 11 hits and took advantage of four Illinois Valley errors in a 17-0 Class 2A/1A nonleague baseball victory Friday.
The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Malachi Dunnavant and Colby Bucich both went 3-for-3 for Glide (8-1 overall), with Dunnavant driving in four runs and Bucich plating two. Braxton Dill was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and sophomore Carter Minott went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a two-run single. Tryson Melton also had two hits for Glide.
Bucich earned the pitching win, striking out five and allowing one hit over three innings.
The Wildcats wrap up their Special District 4 season with single games at Elkton Tuesday and at Oakland Thursday.
Glide;551;51;—;17;11;1
I. Valley;000;00;—;0;2;4
Bucich, J. Dunnavant (4) and M. Dunnavant; Konrad, Arnold (2), Jolley (5) and Jolley, Konrad (5). W — Bucich. L — Konrad. 2B — M. Dunnavant 2 (G), Melton (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.