SCIO — What a postseason run it was for the Glide High School baseball team.
The Wildcats capped off a remarkable weekend of play on Saturday with an 11-6 win over Kennedy of Mt. Angel in the championship game of the Class 2A/1A "Title Week" tournament at Scio High School.
The Wildcats (14-2) defeated Heppner/Ione 3-1 earlier Saturday in the semifinals in Stayton. Glide pounded Lakeview 19-4 on Thursday.
