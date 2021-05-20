KLAMATH FALLS — The "Big Blue Train" is rolling on to championship weekend.
Glide reached the semifinal round of the Class 2A/1A "Title Week" baseball tournament, laying the lumber to Lakeview in a 19-4 victory at Kiger Stadium Thursday.
"I was expecting a competitive game, but the bats came alive today and it couldn't have happened at a better time," Glide coach Justin Bennett said of his squad, who handed the Honkers (12-1) their first loss of the season. "We just kept applying pressure and putting it on them."
Glide (12-2) held a modest 3-0 lead entering the top of the third inning, then hung nine runs on Lakeview to blow the game open.
Braxton Dill started the third-inning onslaught with a three-run double, Mason Delcollo hit an RBI single, Tryson Melton had a run-scoring double and Colby Bucich hit a two-run single to highlight the frame.
On the mound, Delcollo gave Glide 5 2/3 strong innings. While his pitching line wasn't overwhelming — six strikeouts, 11 hits, three walks and a hit batter — his effort gave the Wildcats something even more important: four of their top five pitchers will be available for Saturday's semifinal game and, if necessary, the championship contest.
"Mason competed his tail off," Bennett said. "He just went into a different zone. He gave us all we could ask for, and the defense was phenomenal behind him all day.
"We had to have it (from Delcollo) and he did more than we needed."
Bucich led Glide's 21-hit parade, going 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Melton (double, two RBIs), Malachi Dunnavant (double, three RBIs), Trever Short (three-run triple, five RBIs), Dill (three RBIs) and Delcollo (two RBIs) all had three hits for the Wildcats.
"Our job's not done. We have more work to do," Bennett said. "We put ourselves in a great position and now it's time to do something with it."
Glide will take on Heppner/Ione (14-3) at 1 p.m. at Stayton High School in Saturday's semifinals. The Mustangs, from Special District 7, reached the semifinals by rallying with eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Umpqua Valley Christian 14-13.
Western Christian (12-3), the runner-up from Special District 2, will take on SD2 champion Kennedy (17-0) in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. at Scio High School. The third-place game will be played at Stayton at 5 p.m., and the championship game will be at Scio at 5.
Glide;129;030;4;—;19;21;1
Lakeview;001;210;0;—;4;12;3
Delcollo, J. Dunnavant (6) and M. Dunnavant; Alves, Patterson (3), Havely (4) and Erickson. W — Delcollo. L — Alves. 2B — Melton (G), M. Dunnavant (G), Dill (G), Delcollo (G), Ackerman (G), Damewood (G), Patterson 2 (L), Graham (L). 3B — Bucich (G), Short (G).
