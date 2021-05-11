ELKTON — Three Glide pitchers combined on a no-hitter in a 9-1 win over Elkton on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game.
The Wildcats (10-1, 8-1 SD4) broke the contest open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Colby Bucich, Mason Delcollo and Dylan Damewood combined for 13 strikeouts and seven walks for the 'Cats. Braxton Dill went 2-for-3 and Kaden Allen hit a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Elks (3-7, 2-7) scored their lone run in the first inning.
Glide travels to Oakland, while Elkton will host Umpqua Valley Christian on Thursday.
Glide;000;106;2;—;9;7;4
Elkton;100;000;0;—;1;0;6
Bucich, Delcollo (4), Damewood (6) and Dunnavant; Clevenger, Peters (7) and Anderson, Luzier (5). W — Delcollo. L — Clevenger. 2B — Dunnavant (G). HR — Allen (G).
