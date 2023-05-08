Glide puts together its "best day of baseball," sweeps Coquille DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email May 8, 2023 May 8, 2023 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLIDE — The Glide Wildcats closed out the home portion of their 2023 Far West League baseball schedule by sweeping visiting Coquille 5-1 and 13-6 Saturday at Sewell Field."That was our best day of baseball this season," Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "The kids were engaged and just played solid ball."Leading 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning of the opener, the Wildcats' Mike Williams hit a two-run double to help push Glide to a 5-1 lead.Williams finished going 3-for-4 at the plate, while Carter Minott went 2-for-3 and drove in a run and Dylan Damewood was 2-for-3 with a triple, a run and a stolen base.In the second game, Glide took advantage of six Coquille defensive errors and also drew 10 walks.Kaden Allen had three hits, drove in a run and scored three times. Williams and Minott each had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice, and Elijah Hatfield drove in two runs.Glide (9-13 overall, 5-9 FWL) is scheduled to visit Brookings-Harbor for a pair of games Thursday. The Wildcats close out their regular season with a doubleheader at Douglas Monday. First GameCoquille;001;000;0;—;1;7;4Glide;100;103;x;—;5;8;3Tucker, Martinez (6) and Luckman; Miller and Kercher. W — Miller. L — Tucker. 2B — M. Williams (G). 3B — Damewood (G).Second GameCoquille;000;600;0;—;6;3;6Glide;004;207;x;—;13;9;2Luckman, Fisher (6), Tucker (6) and Martinez; Allen, Damewood (4) and Kercher. W — Damewood. L — Luckman. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321, ext. 7219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER Utility 1 Worker GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Fullerton IV fifth grade teacher placed on administrative leave Dutch Bros across from Roseburg High School moving locations Douglas County rocks: 51st annual Gem and Mineral show hosted at fairgrounds Local homebuilder heads back to court Construction on new Winco building continues to progress Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NBA All-Rookie Teams Italian Standings Italian Results Monday's Transactions Champions Tour Schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.