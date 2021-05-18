TOLEDO — The Glide Wildcats put up three runs in the sixth inning and held on to snap Toledo's 13-game winning streak in the first round of the Class 2A/1A "Title Week" baseball tournament Tuesday.
Glide (11-2) will take on Lakeview (12-0) in Thursday's quarterfinal round. The location and time of Thursday's game is yet to be determined.
The Wildcats opened up a 2-0 lead on the Boomers in the third inning, but Toledo (13-2) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the four. Glide reclaimed a 4-3 lead in the fifth with the help of a run-scoring single by Trever Short in the fifth inning, and Toledo added a run to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Short and Malachi Dunnavant both plated runs during a three-run sixth to put the Wildcats ahead for good.
"We battled through some adversity today," Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "The guys did a good job of not riding the emotional roller coaster that comes with these playoff games. They kept a level head, but it wasn't without its share of drama."
Colby Bucich had three of Glide's eight hits and drove in a run, Short finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Dunnavant drove in two runs and Braxton Dill also had an RBI.
Glide pitchers Tryson Melton and Short held the Boomers to just two hits.
Toledo drops into the consolation side of the playoff bracket and will take on Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii Thursday.
Glide;002;023;0;—;7;8;2
Toledo;000;310;0;—;4;2;5
Melton, Short (4) and M. Dunnavant; McAlpine, Loper (3), Rozewski (7) and Smith. W — Short. L — Loper. 2B — M. Dunnavant (G), Bucich (G), Short (G), Rozewski (T).
