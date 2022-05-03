OAKLAND — The Glide Wildcats rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning and defeated the Oakland Oakers 5-2 on Tuesday in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game.
With the win, Glide (12-8, 7-1 SD4) remained a half-game behind Umpqua Valley Christian in the league standings and clinched a state playoff berth.
Oakland (9-7, 4-3) dropped two games behind the Wildcats.
"It was a huge win," Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "It took us a long time to get going. The baseball gods were on our side today and we were lucky to pull this one out."
The Oakers aided Glide's comeback in the seventh, issuing three walks and committing three errors.
Kaden Allen contributed a sacrifice fly, Colby Bucich had an infield RBI single and Braxton Dill and Bucich came home on an error for the 'Cats.
"We played great baseball for six innings, then fell apart in the seventh," Oakers coach Ben Lane said.
Glide got strong pitching from Bucich and Bryce Swain. Bucich gave up five hits and two runs with 12 strikeouts and two walks over five innings, then Swain came in and fanned five of the six batters he faced.
"That was Colby's second great start in a row and Bryce shut the door," Bennett said.
Cole Collins hit a solo homer for the Oakers. Baker Brooksby went 2-for-3 and Collins was 2-for-4.
Collins pitched well, too, allowing three hits and one run with 13 strikeouts and three walks over six innings.
Oakland is scheduled to host North Douglas/Yoncalla Wednesday. Glide will host Elkton Tuesday.
Glide;000;0001;4;—;5;3;0
Oakland;101;000;0;—;2;5;4
Bucich, Swain (6) and Dill; Collins, Percell (7) and Brooksby. W — Swain. L — Percell. 2B — Good (O). HR — Collins (O).
