MURPHY — The Saturday baseball doubleheader for Glide's baseball team at the Hidden Valley Spring Break Invitational couldn't have been extreme, and the weather was the least of the Wildcats' worries.
Mere minutes after getting belted by a team from Carson High of Nevada, 21-2 to open the day, Glide locked horns with the tournament host, preseason Class 4A No. 7-ranked Hidden Valley.
The Wildcats, who committed five errors, walked nine batters and hit six more in the loss to Carson, turned the tide by forcing the host Mustangs into seven errors, three of which led to fed a sixth-inning rally by Glide on its way to the 11-8 upset victory.
Trailing 6-3 entering the top of the sixth, the Wildcats' Mike Williams reached first base on an error, and back-to-back walks to Dylan Damewood and Ezra Wright loaded the bases with no outs. Dylan Standley drew a bases-loaded walk, Kaden Allen hit into a fielder's choice which scored a run, and Lucas Miller reached on a throwing error which allowed two more runs to score.
Carter Minott also reached safely on a two-out throwing error which allowed two more Glide runners to score.
"We did a good job of putting the ball in play and putting a little extra pressure on their defense," Glide coach Justin Bennett said.
Wright, a freshman, helped put the Wildcats in position with a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning which pulled Glide to within 4-3 of the Mustangs.
"Our three freshmen starters were huge for us today," Bennett said of Wright, Elijah Hatfield and Standley. "They definitely deserve a shoutout."
Glide (2-4 overall) is scheduled to close out its nonleague schedule with road games at Oakland Tuesday and at Central Linn in Halsey Friday.
First Game
Glide;000;11;—;2;6;5
Carson;962;4x;—;21;8;0
Damewood, Standley (2) and Kercher, Miller (3); Montes, Reed (4) and Brewster. W — Montes. L — Damewood. 2B — Allen (G). 3B — Montes (C).
Second Game
Glide;000;306;2;—;11;6;5
H. Valley;310;020;2;—;8;11;7
Miller, Allen (6), Standley (7) and Kercher; Hall, Carlile (4), Elzy (7) and Elzy, Carlile (7). W — Miller. L — Carlile. 2B — Wright (G), Iwamitzu (HV), Mathew (HV), Klipfel (HV).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
