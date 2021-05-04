Monday night, the Glide Wildcats committed eight defensive errors and nearly as many mental errors in a 19-3 loss to reigning Class 2A/1A state baseball champion Umpqua Valley Christian.
Tuesday night was a different story.
Glide pulled back into a tie with the Monarchs atop the Special District 4 standings, playing clean defense and getting a pitching gem from senior Tryson Melton in a 2-1 win at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
"After getting humiliated the night before the way we did, to come back and flush that down the toilet and be able to move on and do what we did today ..." Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "I told the guys I learned a lot about them tonight."
Melton threw a complete-game five-hitter for the Wildcats, not yielding a run until the top of the seventh inning. With Glide leading 2-0, the Monarchs' Nathan York singled home Kevin Shaver to get UVC within a run. But Melton fielded a hard ground ball up the middle from Sam Guastaferro and made a clean throw to first to end the game.
"He and I had a conversation last night about setting the tone, being a leader," Bennett said of Melton. "He did one hell of a job tonight."
"This was a good 2A baseball game," UVC coach Dave York said. "Give Melton credit. He commanded the strike zone and pitched well."
Glide took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Melton hit a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Trever Short. The Wildcats added a second run when Dylan Ackerman scored on a UVC throwing error.
Malachi Dunnavant had three of Glide's six hits to lead the 'Cats' offense. York and Evan Buechley each had two hits for UVC.
Glide (7-1 SD4) is scheduled to visit Illinois Valley for a single game Friday in Cave Junction before hosting Bonanza for a doubleheader Saturday.
Umpqua Valley Christian (7-2, 7-1 SD4) will take on another Class 2A/1A power in Monroe (10-0, 9-0 SD3) in a single game at noon at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field Friday.
UVC;000;000;1;1;5;2
Glide;100;010;x;—;2;6;0
Guastaferro, McLaughlin (5) and Shaver; Melton and M. Dunnavant. W — Melton. L — Guastaferro. 2B — Ackerman (G). 3B — Buechley (UVC), Melton (G).
