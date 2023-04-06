ROGUE RIVER — Paul Kercher scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Glide to a 14-13 win over Rogue River in the second game of a Far West League baseball doubleheader Wednesday.
The Chieftains won the first game of the twin bill, 9-8. Glide (5-5, 1-1 FWL) was the designated home team for both games.
In the nightcap, the Wildcats loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh before a pitch from Rogue River's Isaac House was mishandled by catcher Hunter Wells, allowing Kercher to sprint home for the win.
Ezra Wright led Glide at the plate in the second game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with four runs batted in. Sophomore Brady Greer, seeing his first pitching action of the season, earned the win in relief.
In the opener, the Wildcats took a 6-3 lead into the seventh inning before Rogue River rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh. Glide mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh when Lucas Miller advanced from first to third base on an errant pickoff attempt and scored on a passed ball. The Wildcats pulled within 9-8 when Carter Minott's groundout scored Kaden Allen.
Allen and Kercher each had two hits in the loss, with Kercher driving in two runs. The two teams combined for 21 errors on the day.
Glide is scheduled to visit Lakeview in a league doubleheader Saturday.
First Game
R. River;100;020;6;—;9;1;5
Glide;100;320;2;—;8;6;5
Morton, Wells (4) and Wells, Stockman (4); Miller, Standley (5), Damewood (7) and Kercher W — Wells. L — Damewood. 2B — Nelson (RR).
Second Game
R. River;301;35;1;—;13;9;6
Glide;201;34;4;—;14;9;5
Stillwagner, House (6) and Wells; Damewood, Allen (2), Standley (5), Greer (6) and Kercher. W — Greer. L — House. 2B — Morton (RR), Wright (G).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
