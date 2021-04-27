GLIDE — Trever Short drove in a pair of runs, stole two bases and was credited with the win on the mound as Glide downed Elkton 11-3 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball game at Sewell Field Tuesday.
Glide starting pitcher Jacob Dunnavant, Short, Dylan Ackerman and Dylan Damewood limited the Elks to two hits, including a double by Elkton freshman Cael Boe.
The Wildcats scored a pair of runs in both the first and second innings, then took advantage of three Elkton errors to put another six on the scoreboard in the third inning.
Bryce Swain added a pair of hits for Glide.
The Wildcats (6-0 SD4) will host Umpqua Valley Christian (7-1) in a, SD4 doubleheader starting at noon Saturday at Sewell Field.
Elkton;010;002;0;—;3;2;5
Glide;226;001;x;—;11;7;1
Clevenger, Peters (3), Cash Boe (6) and Anderson; J. Dunnavant, Short (3), Ackerman (5), Damewood (7) and M. Dunnavant. W — Short. L — Clevenger. 2B — Cael Boe (E), Ackerman (G), M. Dunnavant (G).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.