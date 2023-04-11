LAKEVIEW — The Glide High School baseball team won the opener but committed seven errors in the nightcap of a Far West League doubleheader at Lakeview Saturday.
The Wildcats (6-6, 2-2 FWL) won the first game 9-8 and the host Honkers took the second game 13-3, picking up their first win of the season.
Kaden Allen went 3-for-4 and stole three bases for Glide in the first game, while Lucas Miller (two stolen bases) and Mike Williams (two runs) each had a pair of hits. Miller earned the pitching win, surviving a seven-run third inning by Lakeview.
Jayden Williams went 2-for-3 and had run batted in for Glide in the second game.
The Wildcats are scheduled to face No. 4-ranked South Umpqua in a FWL doubleheader Thursday, but Glide coach Justin Bennett said, due to forecast rain, the games could potentially be moved to Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg Friday.
First Game
Glide;600;020;1;—;9;9 2
Lakeview;017;000;0;—;8;7;5
Miller, Damewood (7) and Kercher; Maxwell and Markus. W — Miller. L — Maxwell. Sv — Damewood. 2B — Williams (G).
Second Game
Glide;012;00;—;3;6;7
Lakeview;153;4x;—;13;6;2
Damewood, Allen (4) and Kercher; Tacchini and Markus. W — Tacchini. L — Damewood. 2B — J. Williams (G), Alves (L).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
