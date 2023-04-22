MERLIN — The Glide High baseball team's struggles continued as the Wildcats were swept by host North Valley in a Far West League doubleheader Saturday.
The host Knights won the first game 11-5 and took the second contest 7-3.
In the opener, Glide (6-12, 2-8 FWL) scored all five runs in the top of the fourth inning, highlighted by a two-run single from Paul Kercher.
"It took us a little while to get going," Glide coach Justin Bennett said. "We were flat from the minute we got off the bus."
The second game was tighter as Glide sophomore Lucas Miller and North Valley sophomore Dane Kissel locked up in a bit of a pitcher's duel, allowing 14 hits between the two of them. The Wildcats led 2-1 after the first two innings before North Valley found its offense.
Kaden Allen and Dylan Standley each had two hits, batted in a run and stole a base for the Wildcats.
Glide is idle until May 2, when it hosts Sutherlin for a FWL doubleheader.
First Game
Glide;000;500;0;—;5;5;3
N. Valley;260;210;x;—;11;10;1
Damewood, Allen (3) and Kercher; A. Pezqueda, Elzy (7) and Kissel. W — A. Pezqueda. L — Damewood. 2B — Williams (G), Kissel (NV).
Second Game
Glide;020;000;1;—;3;5;2
N. Valley;012;031;x;—;7;9;3
Miller and Kercher; Kissel and Brazier. W — Kissel. L — Miller. 2B — Cartwright (NV), A. Pezqueda (NV), Kissel (NV).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
