RIDDLE — The Glide and Riddle/Days Creek baseball teams engaged in a high-scoring game on Wednesday.

The Wildcats produced two big innings — nine runs in the second and seven in the sixth — and defeated the Irish 21-11 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 contest.

"We battled back (after trailing 10-0)," Riddle coach Brandon Everett said. "But in the sixth our defense fell apart. We're young and learning."

Riddle/D.C. (2-4, 1-2 SD4) finished with seven errors, while the Wildcats (6-6, 2-0) committed five. Four Irish pitchers combined to issue 11 walks.

Dylan Damewood, Braxton Dill and Carter Minott all had two hits for Glide. Eight batters had hits for Riddle, with Kacey Benefiel doubling.

Glide is scheduled to play a nonleague doubleheader Friday in Medford against Cascade Christian. Riddle/D.C. travels to Prospect Saturday for a nonleague twin bill.

Glide;091;117;2;—;21;8;5

Riddle/D.C.;009;020;0;—;11;8;7

Dunnavant, Damewood (3), Miller (4), Swain (5) and Dill; Stufflebeam, Halstead (3), Newton (6), Harris (7) and Geiger, Warner (6). W — Dunnavant. L — Stufflebeam. 2B — Damewood (G), Dill (G), Bucich (G), Benefiel (R).

