Two talented senior catchers — Malachi Dunnavant of Glide and Sam Guastaferro of Umpqua Valley Christian — were named Co-Players of the Year in the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 baseball all-league voting.
Dunnavant helped the Wildcats (14-2) win the 2A/1A "Title Week" championship with an 11-6 upset of top-seeded Kennedy. Guastaferro, who was also a big contributor on the mound, led the Monarchs (12-4) to the league title.
Joining Dunnavant on the all-SD4 first team were senior pitcher Tryson Melton, senior infielder Trever Short and junior outfielder Colby Bucich.
Justin Bennett of Glide was named Coach of the Year.
UVC's other first-team selections included junior Blake Withers, the Pitcher of the Year; senior infielder Evan Buechley, senior outfielder Devin McLaughlin; junior outfielder Nathan York; and junior designated hitter Josh Luther.
Other first-team picks included senior pitcher Jayden Landice, sophomore infielder Anthony Pezqueda and junior outfielders Lane Moody and David Lovaglio of Glendale, and freshman first baseman Ty Percell, sophomore infielder Cole Collins and senior utility Corbin Picknell of Oakland.
Special District 4
Baseball All-League
Co-Players of the Year — Malachi Dunnavant, sr., Glide; Sam Guastaferro, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Pitcher of the Year — Blake Withers, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Coach of the Year — Justin Bennett, Glide.
First Team
PITCHERS — Tryson Melton, sr., Glide; Jayden Landice, sr., Glendale; Blake Withers, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian. CATCHERS — Malachi Dunnavant, sr., Glide; Sam Guastaferro, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian. FIRST BASEMAN — Ty Percell, fr., Oakland. INFIELDERS — Evan Buechley, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Trevor Short, sr., Glide; Cole Collins, soph., Oakland; Anthony Pezqueda, soph., Glendale. OUTFIELDERS — Devin McLaughlin, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Colby Bucich, jr., Glide; Lane Moody, jr., Glendale; David Lovaglio, jr., Glendale; Nathan York, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian. UTILITY — Corbin Picknell, sr., Oakland. DESIGNATED HITTER — Josh Luther, jr., Umpqua Valley Christian.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Jayce Clevenger, sr., Elkton; Mason Delcollo, sr., Glide; Justin Jenks, jr., Riddle. CATCHERS — Baker Brooksby, jr., Oakland; Skyler Davis, soph., Glendale. FIRST BASEMAN — Kaleb Cline, sr., Glendale. INFIELDERS — Cooper Peters, sr., Elkton; Braxton Dill, jr., Glide; Cash Boe, soph., Elkton; Bryce Swain, fr., Glide; Daniel Withers, fr., Umpqua Valley Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Pierce Gettys, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Dylan Ackerman, jr., Glide. UTILITY — Cameron Colley, sr., Glendale.
Honorable Mention
OUTFIELDER — Dylan Damewood, soph., Glide. UTILITY — Zane DeGroot, sr., Riddle; Trevyn Luzier, soph., Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.