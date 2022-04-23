GRANTS PASS — An early three-run lead wasn’t enough for the Roseburg High School baseball team in a Southwest Conference make-up game at Grants Pass on Friday.
The Cavemen scored twice in the sixth inning to tie the game and walked off with a 4-3 win in the seventh, thanks to a bases-loaded walk.
The win moves Grants Pass (9-5, 4-1 SWC) into a tie with Roseburg (10-5, 4-1) for first place in the SWC standings.
“When you start as well as we did and had a chance to extend it even more in that (first) inning with runners on base … yeah, that can be frustrating,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson said of the late-game collapse. “But at the same time the good news is we were getting runners on base, had opportunities to score, but unfortunately for us tonight we didn’t come through with the big hit when we had to have it.”
Roseburg jumped on Grants Pass starter Luke Baker for three runs in the first inning. The senior right-hander allowed three hits, while hitting two batters and walking one.
Dawson Gillespie got the Indians on the scoreboard with a one-out double that plated Logan Klopfenstein.
Three batters later, Nathan Wayman drove in two more runs on a single to give Roseburg a 3-0 advantage.
Grants Pass went to Tyler Ireland out of the bullpen in the second inning and Roseburg was unable to break through against the sophomore despite getting runners into scoring position in four of the final six innings.
Ari Kantola got Grants Pass on the board in the second inning with a RBI single off Austin Takahashi.
The junior settled back in and strung together eight consecutive outs before the Cavemen drove him from the game in the sixth. Takahashi finished with a no decision after tossing 5 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and three runs with four strikeouts and two walks.
Grants Pass got the tying runs on base before Takahashi exited and managed to bring them around to score against reliever Dominic Tatone. Baker drove in the game-tying with a two-out single.
Roseburg went quietly in the seventh and it was on Tatone to get the game to extra innings.
The Cavemen got two runners on with a walk and a single. A sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position and the Indians chose to intentionally walk to load the bases with one out.
Tatone fanned Ireland for the second out, but couldn’t find the strike zone against Cole Carnes, who took four straight pitches to draw a walk to bring home the winning run.
“You hope you learn something from every game you play, win or lose, but to have the lead for the majority of the game and then unfortunately not be able to extend it, will be a frustrating. Hopefully it’s a lesson we can learn and we can continue to build on that and do a better job next time we come out,” Thompson said.
Tatone and Dawson Gillespie each had two hits for Roseburg and Wayman led the Indians with two RBIs.
Taholo Vainuku-Johnson led Grants Pass with two hits and Carnes added two RBI.
Both teams will have make-up games on Monday. Grants Pass is scheduled to visit Sheldon, while Roseburg will try to bounce back at home against South Eugene.
Roseburg 300 000 0 — 3 6 1
G. Pass 010 002 1 — 4 8 0
Takahashi, Tatone (6) and Hubbard; Baker, Ireland (2) and Osborne. W — Ireland. L — Tatone (2-2). 2B — Gillespie (R).
