GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High School baseball team made Tuesday’s shutout loss against South Medford a distant memory with an offensive explosion in an 18-2 Southern Oregon Conference regional win over Grants Pass on Thursday.
Roseburg (10-4) had 14 hits and took advantage of 12 walks to pile on the Cavemen. Every player in the RHS lineup had a hit except for Dawson Gillespie, although he reached base three times via a walk.
“I thought we did an excellent job at the plate today,” Roseburg coach Troy Thompson. “It was nice to see some things transfer over from a day of practice to a ballgame.”
Grants Pass (6-7) started the scoring in the first inning. Dante Haven hit an RBI groundout to plate Troy Osborne and give the Cavemen a 1-0 lead that was short-lived.
Roseburg responded with five runs in the top of the second against Grants Pass starter Luke Morgan. The freshman faced 10 batters that inning and allowed three hits, while hitting two batters. A pair of defensive errors were also costly for the Cavers.
Roseburg tacked on two more runs in the third on a two-out, two-run double by Logan Klopfenstein. The junior finished the day 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
RHS batted around again in the fourth inning and built the lead to 11-1. Grants Pass scored a run on back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning to avoid the 10-run rule.
The two doubles by Jett Hood and Osborne was the most trouble the Roseburg starter Evan Corbin faced all day. The sophomore pitched six innings and allowed two runs on six hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
“This was a big start for (Evan) to come to Grants Pass and the tight little ballpark they have here and perform the way he did. Especially after getting down 1-0 in the first inning,” Thompson said.
“He was around the zone and commanded his pitches and did a very good job today. I was very pleased with him.”
The wheels fell off for Grants Pass in the seventh, when Roseburg scored seven more runs against reliever Gabe Calabro.
Roseburg will finish the regular season on Saturday with a nonleague game against North Bend at Champion Car Wash Field in Roseburg. Game time is scheduled for noon.
Roseburg;052;400;7;—;18;14;0
Grants Pass;100;010;0;—;2;6;3
Corbin, Takahashi (7) and Hubbard; Morgan, Calabro (4), Johnson (7) and Osborne. W — Corbin (5-0). L — Morgan. 2B — Klopfenstein (R), Hood (GP), Osborne (GP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.