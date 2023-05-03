The North Douglas/Elkton baseball team unloaded on visiting Riddle/Glendale during senior day at Elkton High School Wednesday.
The Warriors remained one game behind league-leading Umpqua Valley Christian in the loss column with a 21-0 victory in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 game.
The contest was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
"It was a good day," North Douglas assistant coach Parker Kuntz said. "The kids have started to come together. They're not playing as individuals and not letting things bother them. They're also finding a lot of barrel (at the plate) and that helps."
North Douglas/Elkton (14-4, 9-1 SD5) finished with 12 hits, opening with nine runs in the first inning and adding 11 more in the second.
Trenton Rabuck highlighted the second with a grand slam. He went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs in the contest.
Trevyn Luzier was 2-for-2 with two walks, one hit by pitch, two runs and two RBIs. William Duncan was 2-for-2 with a hit by pitch, three runs and two RBIs, and Cael Boe went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs in the win.
The Warriors used three pitchers, all Elkton students. Cash Boe, Luzier and Bodee Block combined on a three-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks.
North Douglas/Elkton turned a 1-2-3 double play in the second inning, which involved pitcher Cash Boe, catcher Wyatt Reed and first baseman Luzier.
Cash Dunn went 2-for-2 and Tucker Halstead was 1-for-1 with a double and walk for the Irish (2-12, 2-10).
Four North Douglas/Elkton seniors — Cash Boe, Rabuck, Duncan and Luzier — were recognized.
Riddle/Glendale will end it season Friday with a doubleheader at home against Days Creek/Milo Adventist. The Warriors will host No. 2-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian Friday at North Douglas High School in Drain.
Kuntz hopes North Douglas/Elkton can give the Monarchs (20-2, 12-0) a tougher game than the first meeting, which was won 10-0 by UVC in five innings in Roseburg on April 11.
"We'll try and give them a run for their money," Kuntz said. "We have to minimize our mistakes and need to score some runs."
Riddle;000;00;—;0;3;3
N. Douglas;9(11)0;1x;—;21;12;1
Hill, Watson (2), Halstead (3), Coker (4) and Coker, Halstead (4); Cash Boe, Luzier (3), Block (5) and Reed. W — Boe. L — Hill. 2B — T. Halstead (R), Cash Boe (ND), Cael Boe (ND), Rabuck (ND). HR — Rabuck (ND).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
