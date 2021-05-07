SUTHERLIN — Cousins Kade and Jace Johnson both pitched no-hitters and were terrors at the plate, leading the South Umpqua Lancers to a Class 3A Special District 4 baseball doubleheader sweep of Sutherlin on Friday.
Jace Johnson struck out 13 and walked one in the opener, which the Lancers won 12-0. Ever Lamm was 3-for-4 with a triple and a pair of RBIs at the plate. Jace Johnson drove in three runs and Kade Johnson collected a pair of hits for South Umpqua (8-4, 8-4 SD4).
In the nightcap, Kade Johnson fanned 10 over five innings and hit a pair of home runs to lead the Lancers to a 13-0 win. Kade Johnson finished with seven RBIs, including a two-run homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the fourth.
Jace Johnson went 3-for-3 in the second game.
The Lancers close out their regular season against Cascade Christian, visiting the Challengers for a single game Tuesday before hosting a doubleheader at O'Malley Field Friday.
Sutherlin (1-11) wrap up their district schedule against SD4-leading Brookings-Harbor, traveling to the coast for a single game Tuesday before hosting the Bruins for a pair of games Friday. The Bulldogs will end their season with a single game at home with Oakland Monday, May 17.
First Game
S. Umpqua;251;103;—;12;14;0
Sutherlin;000;000;—;0;0;1
J. Johnson and Horton; Pacini, Wattman (5) and McKnight. W — J. Johnson. L — Pacini. 3B — Lamm (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;203;35;—;13;9;0
Sutherlin;000;00;—;0;0;2
K. Johnson and Horton; Palm, Wattman (5), Rethwill (5) and McKnight. W — K. Johnson. L — Palm. 2B — Lamm (SU), J. Johnson (SU). HR — K. Johnson 2 (SU).
