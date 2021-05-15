MT. ANGEL — In a matchup of two league champions, the Kennedy Trojans got the best of the Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs on Saturday.
UVC managed only one hit and committed seven errors in a 9-1 nonleague baseball loss to the unbeaten Trojans.
"Kennedy is a very good Class 2A baseball team and our errors gave them a lot of extra opportunities," Monarchs coach Dave York said. "We didn't swing it very well."
The two teams met in the 2019 2A/1A state championship game, with Umpqua Valley Christian winning 10-5 in nine innings.
Brady Traeger, Andrew Cuff and Charlie Beyer all had two hits for Kennedy (15-0), the Special District 2 champion. Dylan Kleinschmit was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over three innings.
Sam Guastaferro singled in the seventh inning for the Monarchs (11-3), the SD4 champions. Guastaferro took the loss, going three innings.
UVC will compete in the 16-team Class 2A/1A state playoffs beginning Tuesday.
UVC;000;001;0;—;1;1;7
Kennedy;003;051;x;—;9;8;0
Guastaferro, D. Withers (4), York (5) and Shaver, Guastaferro (4); D. Kleinschmit, Traeger (4), Boen (6), E. Kleinschmit (7). W — D. Kleinschmit. L — Guastaferro.
