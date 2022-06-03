KEIZER — On this day, the Kennedy Trojans — clearly — were the superior team.
Second-seeded Kennedy beat No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian in all phases, finishing with an 11-1 victory in six innings to capture the Class 2A/1A state baseball championship on a wet Friday evening at Volcanoes Stadium.
The Trojans of Mt. Angel (27-3) outhit UVC 10-3 and capitalized on five errors by the Monarchs (25-5) to end the contest early due to the mercy rule. Kennedy won its second state baseball crown in school history and first since 2012.
"We didn't make adjustments like we needed to," surmised Umpqua Valley Christian center fielder Nathan York. "The whole year we've competed hard and adjusted to the game, and today we played scared. We've always said that we need to play baseball, not the opponent. But today we played the opponent and let them run the game."
The Monarchs lost for the first time since April 5, a stretch of 19 games.
"We just didn't play to the best of our ability," UVC first baseman Josh Luther said. "We have a bunch of young guys who didn't come out knowing what to expect and things scared them a little bit. I think they'll come back ready next year."
Kennedy took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the first inning, scored three in the third, one in the fourth and added four in the sixth to put away Umpqua Valley Christian in a contest that took two hours, 13 minutes to complete. There was a short rain delay at the start of the fifth.
"I think it's big because we lost to these guys in extras last time (10-5 in nine innings in 2019)," Kennedy coach Kevin Moffatt said of his team's latest state championship. "We felt we had the best team in the state the last three years, and didn't get to play for the state title (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Our guys were ready from the get-go today."
The defense let down the Monarchs and two baserunning mistakes resulted in outs at third base didn't help.
"We just mentally didn't make the jump today," UVC coach Dave York said. "(Defense) put us in a big time bind. We played hesitant all day, whether on the offensive or defensive side. I could see it in their eyes. I told them before the game it was going to come down to how they handle the emotion of the moment and that was really the tale of the game."
Nathan York said, "We just came in tight. I haven't seen us play like this in a long, long time."
Kennedy only had one hit in the first inning, but cashed in on a pair of errors and one walk by the Monarchs to take a 3-0 advantage.
Luther was unable to catch a popup between first and second base hit by Luke Beyer to lead off the game and it dropped for an error. Beyer stole second and scored on a single by Ethan Kleinschmit.
Kleinschmit stole second and third and Riley Cantu walked, and Kleinschmit came home on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Cuff. Matt Hopkins reached base on an error by Luther and Cantu scored.
UVC made two more errors in the third as Kennedy extended its lead to 6-1.
With one out, Cantu reached on an error by shortstop Daniel Withers and Cuff was hit by a pitch. Hopkins stroked an RBI single to plate Cantu and Cuff scored on the play on a throwing error by left fielder Levi Heard. Charlie Beyer knocked in Hopkins with a single.
"The first inning kind of knocked us off our feet a little bit," Luther said. "Once we got into the third, they shoved us a little farther down. I think we still thought we could come back until the very end."
Kleinschmit and Charlie Beyer each finished with two hits for the Trojans.
UVC scored its lone run in the third. Will Haynes led off with a double to right field and Nathan York was hit by a pitch. Kevin Shaver walked to load the sacks and Ty Hellenthal followed with a sacrifice fly to score Haynes.
The Monarchs could've done more damage, butn Hellenthal's sac fly, Nathan York was thrown out attempting to advance to third, resulting in a double play. Luther fouled out to end the inning.
Nathan York's single in the first and Tyler Haynes triple in the second were Umpqua Valley Christian's other hits.
Shaver took the loss, allowing three hits and two earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. Tygue Barron gave up seven hits and four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings and Withers recorded the final out.
Cuff, who got the pitching decision with five solid innings and six strikeouts, was selected the Moda Health Player of the Game for Kennedy. Second baseman Will Haynes was UVC's Player of the Game.
"(Cuff) threw a heck of a game," Nathan York said. "He competed and found the strike zone, but we didn't compete. We didn't adjust to his speed."
"I was surprised how many fastballs we watched go by today," Dave York said. "That's not usually how we play, or adjust. We're pretty aggressive with the bats ... that's a part I walk away as a team just a little disappointed the way we approached that."
Nonetheless, it was another outstanding season for the Monarchs. They had only two starters who were seniors, Nathan York and Luther.
"The season was way better than we expected," Luther said. "We didn't expect to get this far at all. People just came together and it was great."
Kennedy;303;104;—;11;10;0
UVC;001;000;—;1;3;5
Cuff, Kleinschmit (6) and C. Beyer; Shaver, Barron (3), Withers (6) and Hellenthal, Shaver (6). W — Cuff. L — Shaver (4-2). 2B — W. Haynes (UVC). 3B — T. Haynes (UVC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.