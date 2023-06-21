South Umpqua pitcher Jace Johnson (13) throws during the Lancers’ 7-2 win over Valley Catholic in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state baseball playoffs May 24 at O’Malley Field. Johnson was recently named to the all-state first team as a pitcher.
Nathan A. Miller/News-Review file photo
South Umpqua sophomore Drew Camp (1) was the only outfielder named to the second team of the Class 3A baseball all-state team.
South Umpqua senior pitcher Jace Johnson was named to the first team of the Class 3A All-State baseball team in voting released earlier this week.
The honor comes one year after Johnson received second-team all-state honors as a junior after posting a 10-0 record, a 0.80 earned run average and pitched the Lancers to the 2022 Class 3A state championship. The Lancers advanced to this spring’s semifinal round, where they fell 5-1 to eventual state champion Banks.
Johnson was joined on the first-team pitching roster by Cascade Christian senior Owen Thompson, the Far West League Player of the Year.
Banks senior Logan Kind, who earned the victory on the mound in the semifinal win over the Lancers, was voted Class 3A Player of the Year, and the Braves’ Joe Baumgartner was voted Coach of the Year. Banks beat Cascade Christian 3-0 in the state title game.
South Umpqua sophomore Drew Camp was the lone outfielder named to the second team, while Douglas junior Evan Martin earned second-team honors as an infielder.
Class 3A Baseball All-State Team
Player of the Year — Logan Kind, sr., Banks.
Coach of the Year — Joe Baumgartner, Banks.
First Team
Pitchers — Drew Beachy, jr., Wallowa Valley; Brody Duey, sr., Sisters; Jace Johnson, sr., South Umpqua; Morgan Ortman, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Caden Richardson, jr., Pleasant Hill; Owen Thompson, sr., Cascade Christian.
