WINSTON — The Douglas Trojans were an excited bunch after earning their first state playoff baseball win in 12 years on Monday.
Tristan Ledbetter and Leyton Hoyle combined on a five-inning no-hitter and Douglas blew the game open in the third en route to a 10-0 victory over Horizon Christian of Tualatin in a Class 3A first-round contest at Dan Withers Field.
The game was stopped early due to the mercy rule.
"It feels good to finally be the first (Douglas) team to do it (win a playoff game). It has been a while," Ledbetter said. "It was pretty important to get a home game today. It was nice to be out on our field and have one last game here."
"It's immeasurable. It's such an honor to be able to be in the playoffs and hosting a game is amazing," Douglas second baseman Evan Martin added.
Douglas first-year head coach Cody Watkins liked what he saw from his club in its first playoff test. The Trojans improved to 15-11 overall and will travel to No. 4 Brookings-Harbor (19-6), a Far West League team, Wednesday for a second-round game.
"It felt great today, getting to the postseason and taking care of business," Watkins said. "We were anxious and nervous the week leading up to it, but as we got into the weekend the intensity started to build and we started to lock in. We did a really good job of staying within ourselves and staying calm, and being ready to play some baseball."
Ledbetter went four innings against Horizon Christian (13-14), striking out five and walking two. The junior right-hander only threw 58 pitches before the left-handed Hoyle came in and retired the side in the fifth, fanning two.
"Tristan came out and did his job," Martin said. "Hitting-wise, we had a good approach at the plate. After we got those three runs (in the first inning), we were very confident with what we could do."
"I felt good. Before the start of the game, my bullpen session was great so I knew it was going to be a good day," Ledbetter said. "It just worked out. My fastball was working."
The Trojans jumped on Hawks sophomore left-hander Ryan Moring in the opening inning, cashing in on three hits, one walk and two Hawks errors.
Tyler Waldron led off with a walk. He came all the way around to score the first run of the contest on an errant pickoff attempt from Moring to first baseman Grant Sumner.
Martin doubled down the left field line, then Luke Robbins knocked him in with a single. Courtesy runner Tyson Schneider came home on a throwing error to make it 3-0.
Douglas tacked on five more in the third inning.
Brayden West and Martin both singled, and Robbins dropped down a sacrifice bunt which Moring fielded, but no one was covering first base and Robbins reached to load the bases.
Chase Mickle followed with a two-run single to left field. Ledbetter was hit by a pitch to load the sacks again, then Ryland O'Toole drew a walk to force in a run. After two straight outs, Waldron was beaned to bring home a run and West drew an RBI walk to give the Trojans an 8-0 lead.
Colby O'Toole contributed a sacrifice fly in the fourth for Douglas. Hoyle came to the plate with the bases loaded with one out in the fifth and was hit by a pitch by Hawks reliever Dalton Long to knock in the final run and end the contest.
Martin and Robbins both finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
Now the Trojans will set their sights on Brookings-Harbor, which swept Douglas 4-3 and 6-3 in a FWL doubleheader at St. Mary's School in Medford on April 4. Watkins said Schneider will likely get the start on the hill.
"It's going to be a fantastic game," Watkins said. "They were ready for us when we met for the all-league meeting this weekend."
H. Christian;000;00;—;0;0;4
Douglas;305;11;—;10;7;0
Moring, Long (4) and Massengill; Ledbetter, Hoyle (5) and Robbins. W — Ledbetter. L — Moring. 2B — Martin (D).
