Tristan Ledbetter pitched a complete game and helped himself out at the plate with a pair of hits as Douglas handed Umpqua Valley Christian a 7-5 loss on Monday night in a nonleague baseball contest at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Ledbetter, a sophomore, gave up seven hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts and three walks over seven innings. The Class 3A Trojans (5-2 overall) used a six-run second inning to lead the entire way.
Evan Martin went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs, Garrett Schulze was 2-for-3 with a triple and Tyler Waldron added two hits in five plate appearances for Douglas.
Freshman Ty Hellenthal was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the 1A Monarchs (6-3). Tygue Barron took the loss, allowing eight hits and five earned runs over four innings.
"Tristan Ledbetter pitched an outstanding game," UVC coach Dave York said. "We had some misplayed balls in the outfield in the second inning."
Umpqua Valley Christian is back in action Tuesday, hosting 3A Cascade Christian at 4:30 p.m. in an endowment game. Douglas plays at 4A Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Douglas;060;100;0;—;7;11;3
UVC;000;041;0;—;4;7;3
Ledbetter and Paul; Barron, York (5) and Hellenthal. W — Ledbetter. L — Barron. 2B — Griffin (D), Martin 2 (D), Hellenthal (UVC), York (UVC).
