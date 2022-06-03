KEIZER — Mission accomplished.
Just six months after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Siuslaw in the Class 3A football championship game, the South Umpqua Lancers stand atop Oregon's 3A baseball landscape.
The Lancers jumped all over Santiam Christian for three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, hammering the baseball and the Eagles 10-2 Friday afternoon at Volcanoes Stadium.
The Lancers last won a baseball title 43 years ago, the AA championship in 1979.
"It was a lot of heartbreak that day," senior Kade Johnson said of the Lancers' 14-9 loss to Siuslaw on Nov. 27 at Cottage Grove High School. "But it feels great to get to the top of the mountain."
Kade Johnson went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs for the Lancers, while freshman Andrew Camp hit a pair of doubles and Jordan Stevenson was 2-for-3 with a double and solo homer for second-seeded South Umpqua, which finished the season 25-5 overall.
In stark contrast to Tuesday's semifinal win over Yamhill-Carlton, where the Lancers won 5-4 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the seventh, South Umpqua left no doubt early against No. 5 Santiam Christian (20-9).
The Lancers scored three runs on four hits in the bottom of the first inning. Camp drove the second pitch he saw to deep left field for a double, Kade Johnson followed with a single, and a Jace Johnson groundout scored Camp and moved Kade Johnson to third.
Stevenson doubled to right to score Kade Johnson, and Ever Lamm's single to the gap in right center scored Stevenson for a 3-0 lead.
The rout was on.
"We knew about their pitching and knew where they were at velocity-wise, and the guys went into attack mode," said Lancers coach Steve Stebbins, also the head coach of the football team. "We swung it really well today. I'm proud of those kids."
South Umpqua added two more runs in the bottom of the second for a 5-1 lead, getting back-to-back doubles from Camp and Kade Johnson for another run in the fourth, and then a solo home run from Stevenson in the fifth, a towering shot over the right field wall.
It was Stevenson's second home run in consecutive playoff games.
"As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone," Stevenson said.
Senior Brendan Gosselin also got in on the scoring. Gosselin entered the game in the bottom of the sixth for fellow senior Brayden Reedy as pinch-runner. From first base, Gosselin advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw from Eagles pitcher Jadon Roth, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Angel Chavez.
Jace Johnson, the Lancers' starting pitcher who entered the game with a 9-0 record and 0.64 earned run average, got off to a shaky start, but made the necessary adjustments. From the third inning on, he was dominant against the Eagles.
"Once he got a feel for the zone, he kind of knew where he needed to hit and get around some of their hitters," senior catcher Caleb Horton said. "Jace knew his slider was going to be lethal today, and it needed to be. He knew his fastball wasn't going to cut it by itself."
"We had some opportunities early on, but we couldn't get those runs across early and they did," Santiam Christian coach Matt Nosack said. "The momentum really swung their way. They hit the ball so well and cashed in on their opportunities.
"It was their day today. You have to tip your hat to them. They played a really good baseball game."
Jace Johnson earned the pitching win, nearly going the distance while giving up just two runs on eight hits while striking out seven to finish with a perfect 10-0 record. He hit his 110-pitch limit with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, with Camp coming on in relief to record the game's final out, a strikeout of Josh Riddle to ignite a long-overdue celebration on the infield.
"The last couple of years, we've been a little off-and-on, but this year it just felt like we had something special," Stevenson said.
As South Umpqua absorbed that difficult football loss back in November, senior Justin Jenks — who had transferred from Riddle for the 2021-22 school year — was photographed in a comforting embrace from his mother.
Friday afternoon, surrounded by his teammates with a state championship medal around his neck, Jenks was all smiles.
"That (transfer) turned out pretty good," Jenks said.
The Lancers will bid farewell to 10 seniors, who hustled back to Tri City Friday afternoon to participate in their graduation ceremony: Kade Johnson, Lamm, Horton, Gosselin, Jenks, Stevenson, Reedy, Evan Sestrom, Taylor Bowers and Luke Morris.
S. Christian;010;000;1;—;2;8;1
S. Umpqua;320;113;x;—;10;11;2
Carley, Roth (2) and Haugen; J. Johnson, Camp (7) and Horton. W — J. Johnson. L — Carley. 2B — Yenchik (SC), Camp 2 (SU), K. Johnson 2 (SU), Stevenson (SU). 3B — K. Johnson (SU). HR — Kennel (SC), Stevenson (SU).
