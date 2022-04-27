Ben Lane has enjoyed some fun battles with the Monroe Dragons in Class 2A over the years as head coach of the Oakland High School football team.
It extends to the baseball diamond as well for Lane, who also guides the Oakers during the spring season.
The Oakers didn't get the nonleague victory against Monroe Wednesday in Oakland, but Lane liked what he saw from his club.
The Dragons, who lead Special District 3, rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning and picked up an 8-5 win.
Brody Ballard ripped a pair of solo home runs for Monroe (12-4), going deep in the first inning and adding another long ball in the fifth.
"It was a great game," Lane said. "We were just trying to compete because Monroe is solid all the way through. The kids did exactly what we wanted — they competed for seven innings and played a good game."
Oakland (7-6) has some youth on its roster. Lane started three freshmen against the Dragons — Alex Vannasche at second base, Coen Egner in left field and Corbin Hoover in right field.
"We've had some ups and downs, but we're getting better," said Lane, whose team sits in third place behind No. 3-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian and Glide in Special District 4 with a 4-2 record.
Oakland has three seniors this season in Baker Brooksby, Clayton Tolliver and Leland Good. Brooksby, Tolliver and Vannasche all stroked two hits in the loss.
Spencer Ross and Colton Wellette both had two hits for Monroe.
Junior Cole Collins — probably the most versatile player for Oakland — had a strong defensive game at catcher, throwing out two baserunners at third base and two at second.
Oakland is scheduled to host Rogue River Thursday in a nonleague doubleheader and travels to Lebanon Friday for a nonleague contest with East Linn Christian, weather permitting.
The Oakers return to league play Tuesday, hosting Glide.
Monroe;100;214;0;—;8;11;2
Oakland;000;410;0;—;5;10;3
Wellette, Wolverton (4), Terry (5), Ballard (7) and Terry, Ross (5); Brooksby, Percell (7) and Collins. W — Terry. L — Brooksby. 2B — Ross (M), Warden (M), Doyle (M), Collins (O), Vannasche (O), Percell (O), HR — Ballard 2 (M).
