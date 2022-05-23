ROCKAWAY BEACH — North Douglas/Yoncalla only managed two hits and dropped a 4-1 decision to No. 12-seeded Neah-Kah-Nie on Monday in the first round of the Class 2A/1A baseball playoffs.
The No. 21 Warriors ended their season with a 10-13 record.
"The brand of baseball goes up a little bit (in the state playoffs)," North Douglas coach Jeff Davis said. "We squandered some opportunities and gave away some runs, but again the kids battled to the very end."
Eddie Loza was 2-for-2 with two walks and Cole Brown was 2-for-4 for the Pirates (17-6), who play at No. 5 Weston-McEwen (18-3) Wednesday in the second round.
North Douglas starter Tristan Herrera pitched into the third inning before being replaced by Caden Reigard due to a sore arm. Tucker Kallinger finished the game for the Warriors.
"You could tell he (Herrera) wasn't right, so we brought in Caden," Davis said.
A double by Herrera and a single by Reigard accounted for the Warriors' offense. Reigard scored the lone run in the sixth, singling and later coming home on a fielder's choice hit by Trenton Rabuck.
North Douglas/Yoncalla loses four seniors to graduation: Waylon Beckham, Herrera, Caleb Hoist and Marcell Otto.
"To where we were at the start and where we finished, I'm proud of the guys," Davis said. "For a team that didn't play varsity baseball last year, it was a good season."
N. Douglas;000;001;0;—;1;2;2
Neah-Kah-Nie;002;200;x;—;4;5;1
Herrera, Reigard (3), Kallinger (6) and Rabuck, Reed (6); Loza, Hopkins (3), Hanson (7) and Rachiele. W — Loza. L — Herrera. 2B — Herrera (ND), Rachiele (NKN).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.