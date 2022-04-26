MEDFORD — With a nine-run lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Sutherlin Bulldogs were smelling upset against the No. 1-ranked Cascade Christian Challengers on Tuesday.
But the Challengers rallied, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth and adding eight more in the sixth to escape with a 17-14 victory over Sutherlin in a Class 3A Special District 4 game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Cascade Christian (14-1, 4-0 SD4) moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings, a half-game ahead of Brookings-Harbor. The Bulldogs (5-9, 0-4) remained winless in league.
"We were close to doing something special. Our kids know how close they were," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "It hurts, but there's a lot of it that's really encouraging. We had some kids rise to the occasion."
The Challengers capitalized on five hits, two walks, a hit batter and one Sutherlin error to take the lead in the sixth. Sutherlin cut the deficit to three with a run in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out, but fell short.
"They crushed the ball (in the sixth)," Prock said.
Waylon McKnight was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Logan Fultz went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and Thomas Mentes was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Sutherlin, which was missing two starters. Adan Diaz knocked in two runs.
Cole Shields was among the top hitters for C.C., going 2-for-3 with a triple, double and four RBIs.
The two clubs are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Sutherlin Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
Sutherlin;003;460;1;—;14;12;5
C. Christian;400;058;x;—;17;13;2
Fultz, Flora (5) and McKnight; Thompson, A. Moody (4), Letendre (5) and Wallace. W — Letendre. L — Flora. 2B — Mentes (S), Fultz (S), Lepre (S), Wallace 2 (CC), Knips (CC), Reece (CC), Reed (CC), Shields (CC). 3B — Knips (CC), Shields (CC).
