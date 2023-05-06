MEDFORD — The No. 1-ranked Cascade Christian Challengers swept a Far West League baseball doubleheader from the Sutherlin Bulldogs on Saturday, winning 10-0 in six innings and 15-0 in five at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
Owen Thompson and Noah Letendre combined on a two-hitter in the opener for Cascade Christian (21-2, 16-0 FWL), with Thompson striking out eight, walking four and hitting two batters in four innings.
Triston Wallace, Cole Shields and Ashton Moody all went 2-for-3 for the Challengers. Bryson McGarvey and Waylon McKnight had singles for Sutherlin (7-14, 1-12). Logan Fultz took the loss, giving up four earned runs with three strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
Cascade Christian finished with 17 hits, nine for extra bases, in the second game. Wallace was 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, and Thompson and Liam Benade each added two hits. Cole Stofflet pitched a two-hitter.
Ely Palm was 1-for-1 with a walk and Tyler Cortes was 1-for-2 for the Bulldogs.
Sutherlin will host Class 2A Oakland in a nonleague game Monday.
First Game
Sutherlin;000;000;—;0;2;3
C. Christian;305;101;—;10;12;0
Fultz and McKnight; Thompson, Letendre (5) and Wallace. W — Thompson. L — Fultz. 2B — Wallace (CC), Shields (CC).
Second Game
Sutherlin;000;00;—;0;2;2
C. Christian;521;7x;—;15;17;1
Quamme, Radmer (4) and McKnight; Stofflet, Moody (5) and Wallace. W — Stofflet. L — Quamme. 2B — Thompson (CC), Moody (CC), Wallace 2 (CC), Shields (CC), Benade (CC). 3B — Wallace (CC), Shields (CC), Benade (CC).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
