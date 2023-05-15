MT. ANGEL — Three Kennedy pitchers combined on the shutout as the top-ranked Trojans handed No. 3 Umpqua Valley Christian a 3-0 loss in a nonleague baseball game Monday.
Kennedy (26-0 overall), the Special District 2 champion, beat the Monarchs (24-3), who won SD5, for the second time this season. The Trojans defeated UVC in the Class 2A/1A title game last year.
Andrew Cuff, Ethan Kleinschmit and Brody Kleinschmit shared the pitching duties for Kennedy, scattering seven hits and striking out eight and walking four. Matt Hopkins went 2-for-3 for the Trojans.
Daniel Withers took the loss for the Monarchs, allowing six hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks over four innings. Ty Hellenthal and Withers were both 2-for-4 with a double. UVC, which was shut out for the first time this season, left 10 runners on base.
"We pitched well and defended well, but couldn't get a timely hit," UVC coach Dave York said. "(Kennedy) is a very good club and their guys did a great job."
The Monarchs will host No. 10 North Douglas/Elkton at 6:30 p.m. in a Special District 5 seeding game at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, with the winner earning the league's No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
UVC;000;000;0;—;0;7;2
Kennedy;010;100;x;—;3;9;1
Withers, Barron (5) and Shaver; Cuff, E. Kleinschmit (5), B. Kleinschmit (7) and C. Beyer. W — Cuff. L — Withers. Sv — B. Keinschmit. 2B — Withers (UVC), Hellenthal (UVC). 3B — E. Kleinschmit (K).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
