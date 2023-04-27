DRAIN — The No. 1-ranked Kennedy Trojans were as good as advertised to North Douglas/Elkton assistant coach Parker Kuntz on Thursday.
"They can hit, pitch and defend. We're all chasing them (in Class 2A/1A)," Kuntz said following Kennedy's 10-0 win over the No. 10 Warriors in six innings in a nonleague baseball game at North Douglas.
Ethan Kleinschmit and Brody Kleinschmit combined on a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts, no walks and two hit batters for the undefeated Trojans (18-0 overall). Ethan Kleinschmit, a senior left-hander, fanned 13 batters.
"I haven't seen a left-hander throw that hard," Kuntz said.
Ethan Kleinschmit went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Luke Beyer was 2-for-4 with a double and Brian Beyer was 2-for-4. Trenton Rabuck had the only hit for North Douglas (11-4), hitting a two-out single in the sixth inning.
The Warriors are scheduled to play at Days Creek Friday in a Special District 5 contest.
Kennedy;040;402;—;10;10;0
N. Douglas;000;000;—;0;1;4
E. Kleinschmit, B. Kleinschmit (6) and C. Beyer; Kallinger, Reigard (2), Cash Boe (6), Duncan (6) and Reed. W — E. Kleinschmit. L — Kallinger. 2B — L. Beyer (K), Cuff (K).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
