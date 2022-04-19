MEDFORD — What a prime matchup to open the Class 3A Special District 4 baseball season on Tuesday — No. 1 versus No. 2.
South Umpqua, ranked No. 1 in the OSAAtoday coaches poll, only managed one hit against Cascade Christian's Owen Thompson and lost 1-0 to the No. 2 Challengers at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Cascade Christian (11-1, 1-0 SD4) scored the lone run in the top of the third inning on an RBI single by Thompson. South Umpqua (10-2, 0-1) saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end.
"I thought we played great defense and pitched really well, but we didn't get any timely hits today," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We had runners in scoring position five out of seven innings, but couldn't get a key hit.
"(Thompson) was effectively wild. He flustered us a little bit."
Thompson struck out nine, but walked six and hit one batter. He gave up a leadoff single to Jordan Stevenson in the fourth inning. S.U. stranded nine baserunners.
Freshman Andrew Camp and senior Ever Lamm combined on a three-hitter for the Lancers, fanning 10 and walking three. Lamm, who relieved Camp in the third, took the loss.
The two clubs are scheduled to meet again in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday at U.S. Cellular Community Park. Jace Johnson and Kade Johnson are the scheduled starters on the bump for South Umpqua.
C. Christian;001;000;0;—;1;3;2
S. Umpqua;000;000;0;—;0;1;2
Thompson and Wallace; Camp, Lamm (3) and Horton. W — Thompson. L — Lamm.
