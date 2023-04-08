MEDFORD — The No. 2-ranked South Umpqua baseball team remained unbeaten in Far West League play on Saturday, handing North Valley 9-5 and 7-3 losses in a doubleheader at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
Jace Johnson pitched a complete game in the opener for the Lancers (10-2, 6-0 FWL), allowing six hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts and three walks. Johnson also aided himself by going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate and sophomore Tanner Beckham went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.
In Game 2, S.U. fell behind 2-0 before rallying for seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Drew Camp pitched 6 2/3 innings, fanning 11 and walking four while giving up six hits and three runs.
Camp went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and and RBI. Louden Cole was 2-for-4 with two runs.
South Umpqua is scheduled to travel to Glide Thursday for a doubleheader, weather permitting.
First Game
N. Valley;000;140;0;—;5;6;4
S. Umpqua;321;012;x;—;9;7;2
A. Pezgueda, Cartwright (5) and Kissel; Johnson and Sinohui. W — Johnson. L — Pezgueda. 2B — Johnson (SU), Beckham (SU).
Second Game
N. Valley;100;011;0;—;3;6;1
S. Umpqua;000;034;x;—;7;7;1
Kissel, Elzy (6) and Brazier; Camp, Cole (7) and Wilborn. W — Camp. L — Kissel. 2B — Brazier (NV), Beckham (SU). 3B — Huff (NV), Cartwright (NV), Camp (SU).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
