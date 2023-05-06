REEDSPORT — The No. 2-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian baseball team scored 11 runs in the first three innings and went on to defeat No. 7 Reedsport 13-6 in a nonleague prep baseball game on Saturday.
Logan Anderson went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and three runs for the Monarchs (22-2 overall). Kevin Shaver was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Daniel Withers was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger and three runs.
Sean Simonson and Tygue Barron split the pitching duties. Simonson started and went three innings, while Barron threw the last four frames and struck out four batters.
Noah Blosch went 3-for-4 with a double and Jordan Thompson was 2-for-4 for the Brave (13-3), who are coached by Yoncalla High School graduate Bill Shaw.
Reedsport picked up a 9-2 win at Waldport Friday, improving to 6-2 in Special District 4 play.
UVC, which has won seven straight, is scheduled to play at Days Creek/Milo Adventist Monday. Reedsport will host Eddyville Tuesday.
UVC;353;001;1;—;13;10;3
Reedsport;000;401;1;—;6;8;2
Simonson, Barron (4) and Shaver; Foster, Corrie (3) and Thompson. W — Simonson. L — Foster. 2B — Anderson (UVC), Withers (UVC), Blosch (R).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.