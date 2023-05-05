DRAIN — Umpqua Valley Christian clinched the Class 2A/1A Special District 5 baseball regular season title Friday, but it wasn't easy.
The No. 2-ranked Monarchs got a sacrifice fly from Daniel Withers to score Levi Heard in the top of the eighth inning and UVC topped No. 10 North Douglas/Elkton 2-1 Friday.
"Mentally, there was an astounding amount of growth," said North Douglas assistant coach Parker Kuntz, whose Warriors lost to UVC 10-0 in five innings on April 11. "There's definitely a difference in our team since the first time we played them."
Monarchs sophomore Ty Hellenthal threw seven innings of three-hit ball before being relieved in the eighth inning by Withers, who had two strikeouts to close out the win. Hellenthal struck out 10 and walked one.
Ty Haynes and Logan Anderson each had a pair of hits for UVC.
Tucker Kallinger took the loss for the Warriors (14-5, 9-2), but was solid on the mound, fanning six and walking one over eight innings. Trenton Rabuck was 2-for-3 for North Douglas/Elkton.
North Douglas is scheduled to host Oakridge Monday. Umpqua Valley Christian (21-2, 13-0) visits Reedsport Saturday and is scheduled to travel to Days Creek Monday.
UVC;000;100;01;—;2;5;2
N. Douglas;000;100;00;—1;3;4
Hellenthal, Withers (8) and Shaver; Kallinger and Reed. W — Withers. L — Kallinger. 2B — Withers (UVC).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
