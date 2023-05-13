DRAIN — The North Douglas/Elkton baseball team capitalized on some extra opportunities at the plate and defeated Oakland 7-3 in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 game on Friday.
The No. 10-ranked Warriors (17-5, 12-2 SD5) finished second behind No. 3 Umpqua Valley Christian in the league standings.
North Douglas scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed again. The Warriors only had four hits, but drew five walks and were hit five times by three Oakland pitchers. Tucker Kallinger hit an RBI single in the fourth.
Kallinger got the decision, going three innings before being relieved by Caden Reigard. William Duncan pitched the seventh.
Cole Collins was 2-for-3 with a triple. two runs and an RBI for the Oakers (9-10, 9-5), who finished third in the league. Ty Percell was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Alex Vanassche went 2-for-4 with a double.
"It was a nice day for baseball and we're gearing up for the postseason," N.D. assistant coach Parker Kuntz said. "We're playing pretty well."
Lowell will face Oakland at 2 p.m. Monday in the league playoffs at North Douglas High School. The winner will face North Douglas 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Oakland;101;000;1;—;3;6;2
N. Douglas;400;210;x;—;7;4;1
Percell, Webb (3), Collins (6) and Collins, Vanassche (6); Kallinger, Reigard (4), Duncan (7) and Reed. W — Kallinger. L — Percell. 2B — Vanassche (O). 3B — Collins (O).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
