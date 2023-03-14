North Douglas/Elkton handles Illinois Valley 18-8 in season opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKTON — The North Douglas/Elkton baseball team opened its season on Tuesday with an 18-8 nonleague win over Illinois Valley in five innings.Trevyn Luzier went 3-for-4 with three doubles, five RBIs and two runs for the Warriors, who finished with nine hits in the contest. Cash Boe hit a two-run homer in the second inning.North Douglas used six pitchers, with Caden Reigard striking out the side in the fifth to end the game due to the 10-run rule. Bryson Gilmore and Cole Nerpel were both 2-for-3 for the Cougars."For only being together for a week, the kids have jelled together well," North Douglas assistant coach Parker Kuntz said. "We're young, but have some pitching depth."North Douglas is scheduled to host Lowell in its Special District 5 opener Wednesday in Drain. I. Valley;060;20;—;8;8;2N. Douglas;674;1x;—;18;9;1Dugas, Beals (1), Green (3) and Russell; Kallinger, Luzier (2), Cash Boe (2), Black (3), Duncan (4), Reigard (5) and Rabuck. W — Kallinger. L — Dugas. 2B — Gilmore (IV), Luzier 3 (ND), Reigard (ND), Rabuck (ND). HR — Cash Boe (ND). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Financial advisor likely headed to prison for tax evasion Death Notices for March 9, 2023 UCC offering a host of new programs Furs and Feathers Emporium hosts grand opening Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Mexico 2, Britain 1 Columbus 6, San Jose 5 Columbus 6, San Jose 5 World Baseball Classic Glance World Baseball Classic Glance
