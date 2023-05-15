DRAIN — Tucker Kallinger and Caden Reigard combined on a two-hitter as the No. 10-ranked North Douglas/Elkton baseball team whipped Oakland 11-1 in five innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 5 playoff game on Monday.
The contest was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule. Cash Boe hit a walk-off two-run single for the Warriors (18-5 overall) to end the game.
Kallinger started and struck out six batters through four innings, while Reigard fanned two in the fifth. Boe finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Trenton Rabuck was 2-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch, two runs and an RBI in the win. Andrew Allen walked four times and scored two runs for North Douglas/Elkton.
The Warriors drew eight walks and were hit eight times by pitches.
Ty Percell hit a solo home run, a monster blast to left field in the fourth inning for the Oakers (10-11), who advance to the state playoffs. Corbin Hoover was 1-for-1 with a walk.
North Douglas/Elkton will face No. 3 Umpqua Valley Christian, the SD5 champion, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a seeding game at Roseburg's Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Oakland;000;10;–;1;2;3
N. Douglas;010;37;—;11;6;0
Percell, Vanassche (5), Webb (5) and Vanassche, Collins (5); Kallinger, Reigard (5) and Reed. W — Kallinger. L — Percell. HR — Percell (O).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
